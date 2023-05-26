The Alto Housing Authority, which serves all of Cherokee County and the Troup zip code, seeks volunteers to serve as commissioners. Two current members have tendered resignations, but have agreed to serve until replacements can be found.
The Alto Housing Authority administers two programs. These are public housing, property owned and operated by the housing authority, and a voucher program — often referred to as Section 8 — which provides a portion of rent directly to landlords. Rent in public housing as well as the portion of rent paid to a landlord through the voucher program are determined by the individual’s income.
The responsibilities of the five-member board are to hire a qualified executive director, provide a long-range vision, establish policies that provide direction for the agency and oversee the budget. Executive Director Mary Crocker McKay is responsible for the day-to-day operations. No experience is necessary to join the governing board, according to McKay and current commissioners. A commissioner’s term of office is two years and the board normally meets two to four times a year.
One position on the board has been vacant for some time and two members are retiring, leaving three open positions for new commissioners.
Cody Allen, one of the two who are retiring, has served as board chairman since 2001.
“Part of the reason I’ve been here all these years is because we don’t have to meet that often,” he said.
“I grew into [the position]. I gained interest and paid more attention as time went by, as I got older. There’s really nothing I wish I would have known [beforehand].”
Sandra Wallace joined the housing authority board simply because she was asked.
“They were in a situation like we are now, where people wouldn’t step up and do,”she said. “I couldn’t complain about other people if I wouldn’t. So, you just step up and do what you can, when you can, for your community.”
Wallace admits becoming a commissioner was a learning experience but it was an opportunity to give back.
“These houses are giving a lot to the community,” she said. “People don’t realize how much it’s given to the community.”
Brenda Lindsey, who was also asked to join, is still considered the newbie despite serving since 2016.
“It’s been a learning curve. It’s hard to understand all the acronyms they throw at you.
“We’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have awesome leaders,” Lindsey said. “Its a tough job for [McKay], but she gets it all together, brings it to this board and we understand. It’s doable what we do.”
Not only was McKay given credit for keeping the board informed, but she and the staff were commended by Wallace and Lindsey for the upkeep and maintenance of the public housing complex.
“You just look at this place. It is maintained. It is kept nice. They are very conscientious of what the tenants say to them and they try really hard to meet their needs,” Wallace said.
Allen agreed that the staff did the real work of the housing authority.
“I’m just so proud of our paid people,” he said. “They’re the ones that do the heavy lifting and they’ve just done such a fantastic job.”
The work that the paid staff is able to accomplish does not diminish the importance of the board.
“I think it helps determine the quality of the housing authority. The quality that the board accepts as far as requisitions or the requests that they have,” Wallace said. “I think that’s the importance of the board members, to keep [the quality] where it is and make it better.”
Lindsey agreed.
“We want this to be a good place and a better place. That’s how we all give back.”
Allen’s first piece of advice to new commissioners is to develop a good report with the director and office staff. Secondly, he advised newcomers to ask a lot of questions.
Wallace said a cross-section of the community is needed on the board to reflect the community and to provide various point of views.
Any necessary training for commissioners is paid for by the housing authority, according to McKay.
Any adult residing within the service district of the Alto Housing Authority may serve as a commissioner on its board.
For more information or to be considered for the housing authority board, contact Mary Crocker McKay by email, director@altohousing.org, or by phone, 936-858-4921.
