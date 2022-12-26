What do you do with those Christmas gifts you received but simply don’t want? A simple online search will result in numerous articles providing answers, with most offering the same or similar solutions.
The most-often listed suggestion was to simply try returning the unwanted gift. Returns are pretty simple if the gift-giver provided a gift receipt, one that has the store name and item bought without indicating the price. Without a receipt, consumers may have to settle for store credit, if the shop will provide it. Otherwise, a return may not be what you want.
Several sites offered the idea of donating the unwanted items to charity. Most resale charity shops welcome quality goods and new items can be sold at a higher price. This not only supports a good cause but the present will eventually belong to someone who wants it.
Several non-profit resale shops can be located in Cherokee County. Among them are:
• Second Glance Resale, 700 E. Cherokee St., Jacksonville, supporting the women’s shelter;
• Hwy 69 Trading Post, 203/205 N. Jackson, Jacksonville, supporting the Hwy 69 Mission and Lone Star Military Resource Group;
• The Clothes Closet and More, 314 S. Main St., Jacksonville; which gives away clothing;
• Good Samaritan Food Pantry & Thrift Shop, 190 W. 2nd St., Rusk, supporting the efforts of the food pantry;
• The Chapparral Center, 176 W. San Antonio, Alto; supporting the Alto Food Pantry.
Another popular suggestion is to simply sell the unwanted item. There are sites, such as eBay that are obvious places for doing so. As one writer mentioned, you may want to make certain the person who gave you the gift isn’t following your auctions. There are many Facebook pages that allow people to sell items locally, such as Cherokee County Trading Post, Jacksonville, Tx Online Garage Sale, All Things Rusk TX! and many others. Ask anyone who spends time on Facebook and they can probably list several such pages. Just be aware that you may have to join in order to participate in some groups, although joining is usually as simple as just submitting a request.
Another idea offered up is to swap the undesirable present. Someone else may be thrilled to have what you were given. You can trade with family members or hold a swap party with friends. Who knows what others have that you might like and vice-versa? It could also be an excuse for another get together.
What was once taboo is now more accepted, regifting. Regifting is exactly what is sounds like, offering a gift you received as a present to someone else. What some have viewed as tacky could simply be a way of finding a home for an item with someone who will appreciate it.
For those who just don’t feel right selling or giving away something a loved one chose specifically for them, there was one more suggestion to consider: store it. You never know when it just might come in handy or when you’ll find that someone who needs it.
