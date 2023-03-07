The Singletary Memorial Library, also known as the Rusk Public Library, hosted its inaugural Kid’s Bake-off Saturday, March 4, in the library’s community room.
Eleven participants appeared for the competition, ranging in age from four to twelve. Judges for the event were Pat Hardy, John Taylor and Fredrick Mahaffey. About 40 attended the event in all, including participants, parents, siblings and others.
Winners, in the first of what organizers hope will become an annual event, were:
• Samantha Quinalty, first
• Lilianna Mims, second
• Jaylon Smith, third
Each of the top finishers were awarded baking sets to aid them in their future baking endeavors.
“It was fabulous,” Library Director Christine Champlain said of the event. “Those kids, they baked their hearts out. Everybody enjoyed everybody’s desserts. It was very fun.”
Whether it was cookies, cake or another baked good, Champlain said all the young bakers did a wonderful job.
