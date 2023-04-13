The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation has selected two young women as the organization’s inaugural Miss Juneteenth and Miss Junior Juneteenth. The two will be formally crowned at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Seminary Heights Church of Christ, 1208 Arnold St. in Jacksonville. The public is invited to the coronation ceremony to help celebrate these two young women.
The theme of the contest was “My Character, My Crown: Continuing the Legacy of Service.”
Due to the limited number of participants, the originally planned pageant was canceled and the two selected.
Marquicia “Quiqui” Shantell Robertson was named Miss Juneteenth. She is a sophomore at Jacksonville High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as treasurer for HOSA, is a two-year varsity basketball and a member and serves on the student council.
Robertson is the daughter of Marsha Robertson and the granddaughter of John and Brenda Robertson.
Jaleigha Jiles, named Miss Junior Junteenth, is an eighth-grade student at Whitehouse Junior High School. She is a member of the East Texa Outlaws dance team, is an all-star cheerleader for the Whitehouse Wildcats, and she plays basketball. Jiles also participates with the Whitehouse Jungle Club, an organization that raises money for the school.
Jiles is the daughter of Dorsheria Tatum and Jeremy Wilburn, the granddaughter of Jerri and Darrian Johnson, Gloria Wilburn and Albert Franklin.
Each young lady will receive a $500 scholarship placed in a 529, or college savings, account to which their families may contribute. The funds will be withdrawn by FDCDC and submitted to the college of their choice at the time of their college enrollment.
Additionally, the young women will each receive a crown, a dozen roses and a Juneteenth T-shirt.
They will be called upon to fulfill the duties of their title for one year.
