The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation crowned its first ever Miss Juneteenth and Junior Miss Juneteenth in a special coronation ceremony Saturday, May 20, at Seminary Heights Church of Christ. The theme of the inaugural event was My Character, My Crown.
Ja’Leigha Jiles, the daughter of Dorsheria Tatum and Jeremy Wilburn, was crowned Junior Miss Juneteenth.
“To other young people who are here today, let us all remember that our voices matter,” she said. “Let us embrace our unique qualities.”
Her overall message is that young girls can accomplish what they set their minds on doing.
Marquicia Robertson, known as Qui Qui, was crowned Miss Juneteenth. She is the daughter of Marsha Robertson and Milton McFarland.
“My platform is racial discrimination. I chose this topic because it is something I care deeply for and it is something that continues to happen every single day,” she said. “This is why I enjoy Juneteenth, because it is a time when we can embrace where we come from and be around each other.
“Serving as Miss Juneteenth means more to me than you can ever imagine. Being the first of the Fred Douglass community is especially an honor. Everyone who know me knows I am not really a girly girl, but when I saw an opportunity to make an impact in my community, I couldn’t pass it up.”
FDCDC Vice President Anita Starling crowned the young ladies before the more than 50 in attendance and presented each queen with a dozen roses. Jiles and Robertson also received $500 scholarships to be placed in a 529 (college savings) account. The funds will be submitted to the college of the recipient’s choice upon enrollment.
A portion of the service was dedicated to introducing the annual FDCDC scholarship recipients. The three awarded for 2023 were Jade Christopher, Tacarra Foreman and Chaznii Scott.
The event also included the singing of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,’ the Fred Douglass High School song, a brief history of Juneteenth and prayer. A reception was held in honor of Miss Juneteenth and Junior Miss Juneteenth following the coronation service.
For more information about the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, visit fdcdc.org.
