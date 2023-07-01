Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 US 175 will host ‘God and Country Day’ Sunday, July 2. Members of the public, especially veterans, are invited to the special event which will immediately following the 11 a.m. morning service. ‘God and Country Day’ will feature patriotic music and a message from special guest speaker Dr. Alvie Stiefer, United States Air Force veteran. A grilled hot dog lunch, with all the trimmings, will be served.
‘Faith, Family, Freedom, ’ a community-wide event in Troup, will be hosted by First Baptist Church, 935 S. Railroad St., beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The event offers food and live music, with fireworks to begin after dark.
The Lake Jacksonville Association will host events to start and end the holiday, Tuesday, July 4. At 10 a.m., a flotilla featuring patriotically adorned watercraft will launch from the west end of the dam. Participants are directed by organizers to line up behind the Lake Patrol boat. A prize will be awarded for the Best Decorated Watercraft.
Beginning about 9:15 p.m., the traditional fireworks show at Lake Jacksonville will be conducted from barges in the open area out from the mouth of Cat Creek. Boaters are asked to remain clear of the area after 8:30 p.m. for safety reasons.
The Friends of the 4th will also host a July 4th celebration in the vacant, grassy lot across from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, located at 208 S. Henderson St. in Rusk. The 10 a.m. event will feature patriotic music, a guest speaker, singing by Virgina Goforth and special displays relating to the Revolutionary War. Following the program, the Cherokee Volunteers will provide a musket volley in honor of American independence. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided for free as long as supplies last. The Heritage Center, normally open during the week by appointment only, will be open during the Friends of the 4th event.
Branded by Christ Cowboy Church will conduct a ‘4th of July Celebration’ at its 5592 Hwy 110 address. The event includes water activities for youth, beginning at 6:30 p.m, fried fish plates for the first 500 people, at 7 p.m.; a concert by Christian duo Branded, at 7:45 p.m.; and fireworks at dusk. The event is free and open to the public.
