It pays to have insurance, especially when your insurance company donates to one or more good causes.
One particular company, Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Insurance Association, recently gave $7,000 to local entities. The largest donation was to Highway 69 Mission, located north of the overpass in Jacksonville. Hochheim Association member and secretary-treasurer Janet Miller presented the gift.
Miller said that the Yoakum-based company is located in many areas of Texas, but Branch #148, the local group, is responsible for the large donation, and explained that the company’s goal is to assist and show support for the various entities.
Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Insurance Association members are assigned to a local branch for voting and member dues allocation. Every year, each branch receives member dues which are paid based on the number of members in that branch. A branch is composed of Hochheim members, and is organized for the purpose of membership activities and/or membership welfare.
Each branch’s business affairs are governed by a board of five directors. The branch director’s responsibilities include: holding an annual meeting as deemed necessary; preparing an annual budget; distributing member dues back into the community; and maintaining and submitting required branch records on a calendar year basis, according to information from the company’s website.
Miller said she initially got involved with HPFMIA when she was looking for personal coverage, and she has served as the local branch’s secretary-treasurer for many years. She is also a full-time paraprofessional at Jacksonville High School. Several clubs at JHS were also beneficiaries of the company’s generosity.
“Jacksonville High School Key Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America, and Texas Association of Future Educators each received $300 for their student-led organizations,” she said.
County Roads Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue service, was gifted with $1,000 to help with the facility’s needs.
Additionally, HPFMIA donated $600 each to two local volunteer fire departments, and three other volunteer fire departments received $300 each.
Highway 69 Mission director Billy Bateman said he is very grateful for the $2,000 donation made possible by the insurance company.
“We’re a 501(c) (3) non-profit,” he said. “Our mission is to help the poor and needy in the community.”
Bateman encouraged those who want to know more about Highway 69 Mission to take the time to visit.
“To learn about us, come see us. Any help is greatly appreciated, and blessings come back a hundred-fold. Look around locally; your family and friends are the ones we are helping.
“Everything in general is higher now: food, gasoline, utilities, rent…everything we use in daily life. It’s all gone up ten to twenty percent, but salaries are not catching up. Seventy-five percent of those we help are needing financial help, but we can’t help if we don’t have the money,” he said.
Some of the services provided by Highway 69 Mission include food donations; hygiene items distribution; gift cards for groceries; providing shower chairs, walkers and wheelchairs; fans; vouchers for overnight stays for emergency assistance; packages to military individuals, and supplies to military families – as well as a myriad of other services.
With all the need, Bateman reiterated his gratitude for the generous gift from Hochheim, and for Miller’s part in arranging the donation.
“How do you touch the hearts of others?” he asked. “The Lord will supply.”
And through the generosity of Hochheim Prairie Farm Mutual Insurance Association, countless citizens in the Jacksonville/Cherokee County community will benefit from the services provided by the agencies and clubs who have received the financial help to support their work.
