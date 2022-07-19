There is currently a donation drive underway for the Cherokee County Rainbow Room, an emergency resource center available 24/7 to Child Protective Service case workers, which is supplied by community donations. Rainbow Rooms, located in counties throughout the state, allow CPS workers to provide the critical and immediate needs of abused and neglected children.
Christmas in July was started several years ago by the Parker family in Rusk. Diki Parker was made aware of Rainbow Rooms after her daughter, working then as a reporter, covered a story on one such storeroom in another county. Following her daughter’s report, Diki discovered there are Rainbow Rooms in counties across the state, including here in Cherokee County.
Having discovered the existence of the Cherokee County Rainbow Room, Diki Parker decided to help. Choosing to provide aid at a time other than Christmas, a time of year when many organizations and individuals often give, the Parkers created the Christmas in July program.
The drive is coordinated with the public libraries in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto, where residents can pick up a paper sack, donated by Sonic, as well as a list of needed supplies. Donors are asked to use the bag for their contributions and return the items to the library where they obtained the bag. It is requested that all donated items be new and unused.
“We don’t want something that’s stained, worn, frayed, stretched, faded. We feel like the children have been through enough misery and deserve something brand new,” said Shirley Reece, a Cherokee County Child and Family Welfare Board member and Rainbow Room volunteer.
She noted the items do not necessarily have to be designer fashion or state-of-the-art, and could simply be items purchased on sale from local retailers, including dollar stores.
The items in the Rainbow Room include necessities and comfort items such as clothing, shoes, diapers, formula, pack-n-plays, and stuffed animals. Oftentimes, children are removed from homes with little or nothing besides the clothes they are wearing at the time. Having these items at the CPS office in the Rainbow Room is more than convenience. CPS case workers can use the items to assist a family member not used to having a child in the home or to help a foster family with the initial items needed to care for a new baby.
There were 83 children in CPS care in Cherokee County during June 2022, according to data provided by Tonya Fuller, Faith Based and Community Engagement, Department of Family and Protective Services. The number of children has shown an almost steady decline from the 106 in Sept. 2021.
“Community partners and donors play a vital role in keeping the Rainbow Room stocked and supplied,” said Tonya Fuller. “Having the Rainbow Room makes our job much easier to meet the tangible needs of the families we serve.”
Reece, who sorts items and organizes the Rainbow Room, presents a program to various non-profit organizations in the county, continuing to communicate the needs of the storeroom.
“We are just very blessed to have the support and the love of the family and friends and churches and other organizations in Jacksonville. The Kiwanis have been absolutely outstanding,” Reece said.
In testament to her statement, the Cherokee County CPS office is actually using two small rooms as their Rainbow Room. One is mostly clothing and shoes for older children and the other houses infant supplies.
Another need, noted by both Fuller and Reece, is additional adoptive and foster homes in the county. In 2017, there were 16 licensed homes in Cherokee County, which grew to 22 in 2019 and 2020. As of June this year, that number has dropped to 19.
When there are not enough placement possibilities within the county, CPS workers must find homes for children outside Cherokee County boundaries, creating logistical difficulties and increasing costs, due to transporting the child to and from court and other meetings.
To send a monetary donation, mail to Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, P.O. Box 188, Jacksonville, Texas 75766. Checks can be made to CC County Child & Family Service Board and “Rainbow Room” should be written on the memo line.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or on becoming a foster family, visit dfps.state.tx.us/Community/Faith-Based/default.asp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.