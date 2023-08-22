The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “Murder at the Malt Shop,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
The play, written by Cheri L. Maxson, is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Denver, Colorado.
This comedic who-done-it is set in the 50s and is certain to appeal to fans of murder mystery, the decade of the 50s and anyone who enjoys a bit of laughter. When Jerry Atrick falls over dead, it’s up to Sheriff Colin Allcars to determine the guilty party from the many who have a motive for murder.
Show-goers are encouraged to step back in time to the fabulous 50s, wear their best poodle skirt or greaser outfit and become a super sleuth to help solve the murder.
Audience members will vote on who they believe to be the villain before he or she is revealed. Those with correct answers will be entered in a drawing, with the winner presented a trophy for being a super sleuth, according to director Josie Fox.
Tickets for the play will be available at the door, starting one hour before the show.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
For more information about CCT, visit cherokeetheatre.net or find the organization on Facebook.
