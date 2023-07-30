The Rusk Chamber of Commerce named J&J Jewelry & Gifts a Business Express for the month of June. Chamber members gathered for a photo with store owner Joann Jackson and employee Kaye Keckeisen.
J&J Jewelry will celebrate 69 years in business in September of this year. Jackson said she is now serving the grandchildren of some of her earlier customers.
The store sells a variety of jewelry including rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Also available are many gift items such as crosses, picture frame and home décor.
Business Express businesses are those in good standing with the Rusk Chamber that are chosen to be spotlighted. Two businesses are selected each month as Business Express members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.