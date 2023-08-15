The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member J’ville Keys with a ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 10.
Jacksonville Keys is owned by Chris Todd. The company provides locksmith services including lockout service, rekeying locks and the installation of new locks.
Key duplication can be provided for house keys, desk keys and car keys, key fobs, flip keys and smart keys. For a listing of available services, see the January 26 post on the J’ville Keys Facebook page.
J’ville Keys can be reached by calling 903-714-0368 or by sending email to Jvillekeys@gmail.com.
