Jack Sno Ville joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 12.
Jack Sno, which remains closed during the winter months, opened March 18 for the 2023 season. The business offers shaved ice, smoothies and ice blended coffee. Hours of operation are 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
Jack Sno is located at 1313 S. Jackson Street and can be contacted by phone, 903-805-4882.
The business maintains a Facebook page, Jack Sno Ville, on which a message was posted following the ribbon-cutting. It read, “Jack Snō would like to thank the Chamber members, our family and customers who attended our ribbon cutting. We are grateful to be a part of this great community.”
