The Jacksonville city council approved updated sign regulations and the development services fee schedule at the Feb. 14 meeting.
The sign regulations put in place in July 2021 were the first updates in 20 years. Enforcement of these regulations began in Feb. 2022. In April 2022, an Ad Hoc Sign Committee was established to review the regulations and make recommendations related to concerns from businesses. The committee presented their recommendations to the city council at the Oct. 4 agenda workshop.
The updates adopted by council will:
• Increase the allowance for Grand Opening displays.
• Increase the allowable display duration for temporary signs with a permit and allow for concurrent display by multiple businesses.
• Clarify that signs on soft substrates attached in a permanent fashion may be used as wall signs.
• Allow sandwich board and blade signs to be displayed/used in all non-residential zoning districts.
• Reduce regulations on flagpoles in residential zoning districts.
• Allow feather banners to be displayed during business hours and subject to additional regulations.
“Mayor, per your recommendation at the workshop, we did include in the ordinance amendment that feather banners will require a permit. However, it will be a no-charge permit, just to make sure that folks are apprised of the rules and regulations,” said City Manager James Hubbard.
The revised development services fee schedule was adopted by council.
“Mayor, city council, as part of the upcoming budget development, staff does plan to develop a master fee ordinance,” Hubbard said. “This is a pretty common practice that many cities in the region and across the state have moved to. It’s basically a consolidation of all the fees the city charges, whether it be for recreational purposes or redevelopment purposes, into one ordinance that we can easily take a look at every budget year to look at our revenues and adjust the fees to market.”
The new fee schedule was set to go into effect 10 days after adoption.
Other items approved by council included:
• The annual profiling report from Police Chief Joe Williams
• Two requested variances at Lake Jacksonville for boathouse construction at 110 CR 3107
• An interlocal agreement with Cherokee County regarding the regulation of subdivisions within Jacksonville’s extraterritorial jurisdiction
• An interlocal agreement with Cherokee County regarding inmate services
• The purchase of a backhoe
• New social media policies for employees
• Updating various city policies in Section 1, 1.01 Authority; 1.04 Applicability of personnel policies; 1.08 Unlawful harassment; 1.09 Complaint procedure; 1.10 Investigation of complaints, discrimination, harassment; 1.11 Persons with disabilities; 1.12 Policy changes and employee suggestions; as well as Section 9.03 Weapons policy
• Awarding a contract to Stokes and Associates for the repair of damaged sewer main, with an estimated cap of $80,000
The consent agenda was approved in whole and included:
• Minutesof previous meetings
• The requested street closure for the Flamin’ J barbecue cookoff, scheduled for April 1
• A resolution calling for a May 6 election for the positions of mayor, District 1 and District 3
• A joint election agreement with the Jacksonville Independent School District
• A contract with the Cherokee county Election Office for election services
• Awarding an engineering services contract to Stokes and Associates for project related services as part of a block grant for sanitary sewer projects
• A resolution authorizing city representative in matters pertaining to the city’s participation in the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program
A public hearing was opened for a special use permit requested for 1521 E. Rusk, which would allow for an assisted living facility on the property. No one spoke in favor or against the SUP.
“This is an item that we will not be able to action on this evening, based on the absence of council member McRae and then a conflict of interest of the mayor’s primary residence,” Hubbard said.
It was noted the SUP received full support from the planning and zoning committee.
The public hearing will be carried over until the March 12 meeting.
Shane Pace, president of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, recognized Family First Clinic and Urgent Care as the Business of the Month.
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard announced demolition orders had been issued for 19 unoccupied, substandard structures; a city-wide clean up is scheduled for Saturday, March 25; fire hydrant inspections are ongoing throughout town, with blue reflectors placed in the street for easy identification of hydrant locations, especially at night. Hubbard also thanked Oncor for their swift restoration of power after a recent outage.
For more information about the city of Jacksonville, visit jacksonvilletx.com.
The Jacksonville city council meetings are regularly scheduled for 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
