The Jacksonville city council adopted the proposed 2023-2024 budget and tax rate at the Sept. 12 meeting.
A public hearing was conducted regarding the budget, during which one individual addressed the council. Charles Flanders praised the city for the money budgeted to improve city parks, but questioned whether the council had considered euthanization at the shelter to control the population of stray dogs.
The budget, titled “Deliberately Better,” was adopted unanimously.
No one spoke during the public hearing for the proposed tax rate of $0.63763, which was less than the published proposal of $0.63799. The overall property tax rate of $0.63763 was adopted unanimously.
The council approved a contract with SCI Construction for renovation of the civic center.
The city purchased the former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse for $750,000 in early 2022, with the intention of converting it into the city’s civic center. The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation purchased the golf course at the same time, authorizing a 25-year lease with Cherokee Ranch Golf, Inc., allowing the organization to continue managing the property.
Work on the clubhouse is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 18, with a maximum price for renovations set at $740,000. The city anticipates renovations will be substantially complete by year’s end.
SCI Construction, established in 1983, is headquartered in Tyler.
The council presented two items for vote, coming out of executive session. The first, authorizing the city manager to publicly auction, with a reserve price, Lots 2, 3 and 4 of the Summit Subdivision and Lot 1, Block C of the Lake Springs Subdivision, was approved.
The second item, renewal of the city manager’s contract, was unanimously approved.
Council adopted a resolution in support of the economic development incentives of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. The resolution authorizes an expenditure, not to exceed $400,000, for JEDCO’s matching grant program during fiscal year 2023-2024.
City Manager James Hubbard praised JEDCO’s success, noting some of the buildings that have been filled and revitalized in downtown since the beginning of the matching grant programs.
Other items approved by council included:
• a resolution authorizing the application for a solid waste grant through East Texas Council of Governments to fund a community-wide cleanup day,
• a contract with JDS Networking, LLC for I.T. services,
• a contract with UniFirst for community and public services department uniforms,
• and the consent agenda.
Mayor Randy Gorham read a proclamation declaring Tuesday, Oct. 3, as National Night Out in Jacksonville.
Gorham also presented a plaque to Robert Haberle recognizing his six years of service on the Jacksonville Economic Development board.
Sherri McDonald, Economic Development Assistant, and JEDCO Chair Darrell Dement presented the Business of the Month award to Ken Westbrook of Westbrook Car Care Service.
New Fire Chief Paul Findley was introduced. Findley, who served in Tyler and as Gregg County Fire Marshal, began his career in Jacksonville, serving from 1994 to 1998.
The city council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
