The Jacksonville city council adopted the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 and approved a tax rate of $0.68065 per $100 property valuation, down $0.0093 from 2021. The approved tax rate was less than first proposed, $0.68162, due to the final pricing on Series 2022B Certificates of Obligation which reduced the city’s expected debt obligation for 2023.
The overall tax rate accounts for $0.51018 for the general fund, or maintenance and operations, and $0.17047 for debt service, or sinking and interest.
The council voted unanimously for both the tax rate and 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, with a 4-0 vote. Tim McRae, Councilman District 3, was not present at the Sept. 13 meeting.
The adopted budget totals $28,995,179, with expenditures equaling $42,050,764.
“On the expenditure side, were looking at $42 million in expenditures and you see that that does exceed the revenue projections,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “That’s the issuance of debt to start reinvesting into capital. We have about a 5.7 million dollar sewer line under development and we have about five million dollars in street and supporting infrastructure improvements in the pipeline.”
Grant awards, bond proceeds and other financing sources will cover the difference between revenue and expenditures.
Highlights of the budget include:
• Compensation adjustments, $1,370,000
• Hazel Tilton Park, $310,865
• Love’s Lookout bike trail, $300,000
• Street overlay program, $245,000
• Fire Station No. 2 renovations, $172,166
• Walking path at Lincoln Park, $150,000
• Backhoe, $148,000
• Dump truck, $100,000
• Demolition, $50,000
• Sidewalks, curb and gutter, $50,000
• Picnic tables, barbecue grills, trash receptacles, $37,085
The full budget, including tax rate information, can be found online by visiting jacksonvilletx.org and typing FY 2022-2023 budget into the search box.
Council conducted separate public hearings regarding the annexation of four properties, owned by either the city or the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. No one spoke during any of the hearings and council approved all four annexations, including:
• The new event center, 3.04 acres of land at the golf course
• The golf course, comprised of 161.53 total acres
• The city landfill, 144.29 acres
• 69.04 acres of land at the southeast corner of US 69 and Loop 456
The council approved a zoning request to change the zoning of 16.847 acres on Myrtle Drive, which was zoned as G-Commercial and K-Industrial. It was approved to change the western 2.672 acres to C-Multi Family Low Density and the remaining 14.175 acres to A-Single Family zoning. These changes allow for the construction of a new subdivision, with approximately three duplexes and 54 single family dwellings.
The application of three separate grants was approved by council, including one to the Texas Parks and Wildlife for a walking tail at Lincoln Park, a Community Development Block Grant for a sewer line and lift station and to the East Texas Council of Governments for a solid waste grant.
Other items approved by council were:
• A resolution supporting JEDCO incentives;
• The 2022-2023 JEDCO budget
• A resolution adding a list of action items and risk assessment priorities to the Cherokee County Hazard Mitigation action plan in relation to the new equalization basin at the wastewater treatment plant
• Awarding the design project for the remodel of the new event center and new library facade to Goodwin-Lassiter-Strong
• The replat of Lots 35 R and 36 R of the Oak Point Subdivision at Lake Jacksonville
• Acceptance of an in-kind donation from the Jacksonville Soccer Association for improvements at the athletic complex
• A work order with Stokes and Associates for a sewer improvement project on Canada Street, replacing a 15-inch sewer line with 30-inch line, at an expected cost of approximately $1,000,000
• Accepting the bid of $222,000 for Lot 7, Block D of the Lake Shore Subdivision
Following executive session, council members approved contracts for the city manager and city attorney and voted to authorize the city manger to award a one-time disbursement of 2.5% as holiday bonuses for city employees.
Special proclamations by Mayor Randy Gorham declared Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 as National Night Out in Jacksonville and designated Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.
Two residents addressed the council with separate concerns. Sandra Dickerson, with the Jacksonville Garden Club, expressed concerns regarding city parks and the repainting of fire hydrants. She did thank the city for scheduling a dead tree to be removed.
Mary Catherine Spiller requested more police presence or other solution for speeding vehicles on US 79, east of town, near People’s Church and the Dollar General. She also noted vehicles, including tractor-trailer rigs, use the center turning lane for passing.
The next scheduled meeting of the city council is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
