The Jacksonville city council conducted two public hearings during its' July 11 meeting, the first concerned a zoning request and the second regarded a special use permit.
The special use permit was requested to allow a mobile veterinary clinic on E. Rusk St./US 79.
An employee for DeHart Veterinary Services said the clinic was asking for the mobile trailer to be parked on the lot once a week, on Sundays, until a facility could be constructed.
“This is for the SUP because a veterinarian or animal hospital requires an SUP in any commercial zoning district,” City Manager James Hubbard said. “It would be my recommendation that we include some type of clause in the SUP that they start construction on a permanent facility within 24 months, or pull a building permit within 24 months.”
Hubbard also noted the clinic owner would apply for applicable permits regarding itinerant vendors to be in compliance with the city ordinance since the clinic would be operating from a mobile unit.
Council approved the SUP, with the stipulation the owner pull a building permit for new construction within 24 months.
The request for rezoning, from the existing A-Single-Family zoning to E-Multi-Family, was in relation to property located on Talley Nichols Drive. The same property received approval for a zone change from E-Multi-Family to A-Single-Family during the Feb. 8, 2022 council meeting.
“The request before the council this evening is basically to undo that, if you will,” Hubbard said.
Residents spoke against the change, voicing concerns about property value devaluation, potential drainage and traffic issues, the possibility of increased crime and stress on the power grid. An additional concern was the intent of the owner to construct a three-story building, which would overlook neighboring yards and homes.
Hubbard noted the planning and zoning commission recommended denial of the request to return the property to single family zoning. He also stated a letter had been submitted by the applicant, addressing drainage concerns.
Council voted to deny the zoning request.
A motion out of executive session to authorize the city manager to convey property, located at 2050 N. Jackson St., to the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation was approved. Two structures currently exist on the industrial property, which was formerly used for manufacturing.
Other items approved by council included:
• submission of an application for a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to fund enhancements at Lincoln Park,
• purchase of information technology infrastructure (two server racks and related items) exceeding $50,000, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds,
• District 1 appointment of Raymond Franklin to the Planning and Zoning Commission,
• mayoral appointment of Elaine McDonald to serve as chair of the planning and zoning commission,
• and the consent agenda, consisting of previous meeting minutes.
Lee Flowers, Chief Appraiser, Cherokee County Appraisal District, presented the 2023-2024 CCAD budget, as proposed by the board of directors. The total proposed budget amounts to $2,210,780, or a $441,920 increase, or 25%, over last year.
Flowers said the cost of new software is the primary driver of the budget increase. The current software was installed in January 1999. Flowers said the purchase of new software was intended for 2021, but the economic environment at that time was prohibitive.
“We are funding as much as we can of this out of our reserves, we’re depleting our reserves a fair amount,” Flowers said.
Another expense inflating the budget is EagleView Pictometry, a service providing aerial imagery and analytics for structures throughout the county. The information would be available to the taxing entities, but not for use by the general public.
During the citizen participation portion of the meeting, Dr. Kenya Etim addressed the council. She thanked them on behalf of the Fredrick Douglass Community Development Corporation and the residents of District 1 for the commitment by city leaders to assist in improving the Lincoln Park community.
“The $250,000 that you guys have allocated towards the Lincoln Park renovations is going to not only be a blessing for that district, it’s going to be a blessing to the whole community,” Etim said.
Sherri McDonald, with the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, presented the July Business of the Month award to Brittany Wilson, owner of Brittany’s Elite Stars.
Wilson is a Jacksonville native, whose dance studio is located at 1847 E. Rusk/US 79.
Wilson stated her dance studio provides classes in all kinds of dance, as well as cheer and twirling.
Mayor Randy Gorham recognized Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Claude Armstrong for 46 years of service to the board. Although Armstrong was not present, the mayor said there was a certificate and plaque that would be presented to him at a later time.
The city council meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
