Easter falls on Sunday, April 9, this year and many organizations are hosting Easter-related events. Whether searching for a church service to reflect on the Christian meaning of Easter or a fun family event the children can enjoy, many such opportunities are being provided in and around Jacksonville.
From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Beall Chapel Baptist Church, located 1861 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, will host an Easter celebration. The event will feature an egg hunt, bounce houses, refreshments, tug of war, sack races, ring toss and a basket raffle. Police and fire vehicles will also be on site. The event will be moved inside if it is raining.
At noon Monday through Thursday, April 3 through 6, the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson St., will host Holy Week Services. The services are sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance and will feature music, speaker and a light lunch provided by various churches within the community. The public is welcome to attend.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, families can enjoy an Eggstravaganza at the First Baptist Church of Bullard, 1428 S. Houston. This event features egg hunts, bounce houses, free food, live music, a balloon artist and more. The pubic is invited.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 8, the Bullard Methodist church will host an Easter Egg-splosion. The event features breakfast, a petting zoo, pony rides, story time, crafts, photos with real bunnies and an egg hunt. The church is located at 204 S. Rather St. and children of all ages are welcome.
Lake Striker Resort, 18560 CR 4256 S., will host a series of egg hunts for various ages, also on Saturday, April 8. A disability egg-hunt will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., followed by three other egg-hunts for differing ages. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For more information on this event, call 903-854-2404 or 903-854-2505.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Peoples Church will register children for their annual bicycle drawings, one boy’s and one girl’s bike for differing age groups. The on-site registration will be followed by a 1:30 p.m. presentation and a 2 p.m. helicopter egg drop. The field on which the helicopter will drop the eggs will also be divided by age groups.
A community sunrise service is planned for 6:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The event, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, will feature music by the Lykins family and a message from Patrick Evan of First Methodist Church. This service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.
