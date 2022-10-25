Joe Angle, being the last surviving member of The Yesterdays, a 15-piece nostalgia band with a Big Band sound, donated the ensemble’s remaining funds to the Jacksonville Band Boosters. A book of sheet music used by The Yesterdays was given to Jacksonville High School Band Director Donnie Barrier.
The timing of the unexpected $475 donation was fortunate for the boosters.
“We’re very, very grateful,” said James Dorman, President of the Band Boosters. “We didn’t have concessions during the COVID years, so our funds dipped down a lot. We’re trying to rebuild so we can do more projects. This helps a lot to get there.”
Proceeds made at the football concession stand is the major source of booster funding.
The boosters use funds to provide clinicians, band camp, T-shirts for special occasions and some meals when the band is traveling.
For more information on the Jacksonville High School Band, visit the Jacksonville Fighting Indian Band Facebook page. To contact the boosters, send email to jvillebandboosters@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.