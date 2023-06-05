Mayor Randy Gorham proclaimed the city of Jacksonville as ‘Tomatoville’ June 3-10, in celebration of the 39th Tomato Fest. The proclamation was read at city hall Monday, June 5, with chamber members present.
Reasons cited for the declaration included:
• Jacksonville, Texas is the ‘Tomato Capital of the World’
• Jacksonville, Texas holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for the largest bowl of salsa
• Saturday, June 10, 2023, the 39th annual Tomato Fest comes to life in celebration of Jacksonville’s esteemed tomatoes.
• This year, the Tomato Fest will encompass celebrations and activities throughout the week of June 3 through June 10.
Tomato Fest, organized by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, is a week-long celebration featuring sporting tournaments, salsa and homegrown tomato judging, and other events culminating in a festival that covers five downtown city blocks. Chamber President Peggy Renfro expects in excess of 15,000 visitors at the street festival Saturday, June 10.
Renfro, who hasn’t missed a single festival, still looks forward to the annual event.
“It’s going to be a great year. We’ve got great volunteers. We’ve got more vendors than we’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s going to be a beautiful day and it’s going to be fun for Jacksonville.”
Renfro reminds the public that the Best Salsa and Best Homegrown Tomato contests have been moved to the Cherokee County Airport and are slated for Thursday, June 8. Entries can be dropped off throughout the week at the chamber office, 307 E. Commerce. Winners will still be announced at the Main Stage during Tomato Fest.
Member Relations Coordinator Kim Felt stated there would be new events available at this year’s Tomato Fest, including ax throwing, a mechanical bull and jousting. Those offerings will be located at N. Bolton and Main.
With a car show, motorcycle show, contests, a farmer’s market and approximately 350 vendors scheduled for the event, there should be something for everyone at the 2023 Tomato Fest.
