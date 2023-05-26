The city of Jacksonville buzzard mitigation efforts, which began Tuesday evening, May 23, will continue 30 days to prevent buzzards from nesting in the area of Lake Jacksonville. The efforts include the use of a pyrotechnic devise to emit an audible noise at dusk and dawn to scare buzzards away.
These efforts are being undertaken because Jacksonville “seeks to maintain a peaceful environment in our lake park for campers, boaters and swimmers, while maintaining a positive environment for residents of the lake,” according to a statement from the city.
Efforts to mitigate buzzard overpopulation at the lake park and the possible damage that the buzzards may case to property were conducted in 2022. Those efforts, according to the city, were in compliance with state law and resulted in the removal of much of the buzzard population.
For questions regarding the city’s mitigation efforts, contact the communications department by phone, 903-393-1927, or email, communications@jacksonvilletx.org.
