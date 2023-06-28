Rangerettes.png

Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team Wednesday, June 28.

The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68.

Among the 32 freshman members chosen for the 2023-2024 Rangerettes were Brooklyn Hunter, of Jacksonville, and Ashlynn Hines, of Bullard.

The remaining freshmen selected, listed alphabetically by their Texas hometowns, were

• Arlington: Bethany Plog

• Baytown: Addison Schmidt

• Bridge City: Karsyn Guillory

• Carrollton: Samantha Foughty

• College Station: Jordan Reynolds

• Denton: Rosie Adams

• El Paso: Alyssa McBain

• Fort Worth: Hallayah Hayes

• Hallsville: Chloe Bonner

• Houston: Rachel Holcombe

• Kilgore: Maddi Riley

• Leander: Jillian Curtis

• Longview: Halle Moore, Hailey Pitman

• Lumberton: Brinly Lewis

• McKinney: Karissa Kinnon, Grace Stephens

• Nederland: Emily Landry, Ashlee Pham

• Plano: Kailey Adams

• Pleasanton: Darcy Macmanus

• Port Neches: Penelope Robles

• Rockwall: Laynie Taylor

• Sour Lake: Molly Gajeske

• The Woodlands: Codi Keng, Emma Summers

• Tyler: Ella Byers

• Tyler: Mallory Craft

• Whitehouse: Blair Davis

• Wimberly: Lynzee Walker

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.

For more information, visit rangerette.com.

