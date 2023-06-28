Surrounded by hopes, dreams and years of tradition, 32 young women became the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team Wednesday, June 28.
The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”
The new Rangerettes will join 36 sophomores to make a team of 68.
Among the 32 freshman members chosen for the 2023-2024 Rangerettes were Brooklyn Hunter, of Jacksonville, and Ashlynn Hines, of Bullard.
The remaining freshmen selected, listed alphabetically by their Texas hometowns, were
• Arlington: Bethany Plog
• Baytown: Addison Schmidt
• Bridge City: Karsyn Guillory
• Carrollton: Samantha Foughty
• College Station: Jordan Reynolds
• Denton: Rosie Adams
• El Paso: Alyssa McBain
• Fort Worth: Hallayah Hayes
• Hallsville: Chloe Bonner
• Houston: Rachel Holcombe
• Kilgore: Maddi Riley
• Leander: Jillian Curtis
• Longview: Halle Moore, Hailey Pitman
• Lumberton: Brinly Lewis
• McKinney: Karissa Kinnon, Grace Stephens
• Nederland: Emily Landry, Ashlee Pham
• Plano: Kailey Adams
• Pleasanton: Darcy Macmanus
• Port Neches: Penelope Robles
• Rockwall: Laynie Taylor
• Sour Lake: Molly Gajeske
• The Woodlands: Codi Keng, Emma Summers
• Tyler: Ella Byers
• Tyler: Mallory Craft
• Whitehouse: Blair Davis
• Wimberly: Lynzee Walker
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.
For more information, visit rangerette.com.
