The Jacksonville Chamber and Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation have partnered to bring a Business Expo to Central Baptist Church. The event, slated for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be hosted by Central Baptist Church, 1909 E. Rusk, and is specifically designed for brick and mortar businesses located in Jacksonville.
“We at Central want to serve our community any way we can,” said Mike Miller, pastor at Central Baptist Church. “We are delighted to host the Business Expo as a small part of helping Jacksonville prosper.”
Space at the expo will be provided without charge on a first come, first served basis. A completed application must be returned before an eight by 10 booth space can be reserved, and capacity is limited to 33 spaces.
Wifi and electricity will be available, but electricity is limited and vendors will need to provide their own extension cords. Businesses will also need to bring their own tables and signage.
Those desiring to participate must commit to remaining for the entire event.
Access to the building will be provided beginning at 8 a.m. for set up. Take down and clean up must be concluded by 4 p.m.
Food trucks will be available from 10:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. for lunch purchases.
Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your business, sell products and network.
The deadline to register for the event is Friday, Oct. 28, or once capacity has been reached.
For questions, contact the Chamber by calling 903-586-2217 or sending email to info@jacksonvilletexas.com.
