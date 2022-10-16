Jacksonville’s Business Expo is taking place 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Central Baptist Church, located 1909 E. Rusk in Jacksonville. Over 35 businesses have joined together as an excellent opportunity for consumers to learn about existing businesses in Jacksonville. This is also an opportunity to meet their personal and professional needs.
“Hosting a Business Expo is vital for our community as it allows exhibitors to showcase their products and services, enhance their name recognition, generate leads, network with other companies, and discover the products and services consumer find most valuable,” stated Shane Pace, President of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation.
This is a free event. Two food trucks, Chick-fil-A and Monica’s Cocina, will be available during event selling their specialty food and drinks. Enjoy some of their fare while shopping and learning more about some of the businesses here in Jacksonville.
“We look forward to the business community coming together for our first opportunity to network amongst each other in a setting designed specifically for this purpose as well as giving the opportunity for the businesses to market to new prospective customers/clients.” Jaclyn Tyler, Business Expo Chair.
Nathan Jones, Chamber of Commerce Economic Division Chair and Vice Chairman for JEDCO also commented
“Jacksonville’s Business Expo will be a great opportunity for people to come out and learn about many of our local businesses as they showcase their products and services,” he said. “This personalized approach for business owners to interact with the public, while comfortably located at Central Baptist Church, is another step forward as JEDCO and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce partnership to promote our diverse and vibrant business community”.
Jacksonville Business Expo is sponsored by Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation. For more information, contact Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce at 903-586-2217 or visit JacksonvilleTexas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.