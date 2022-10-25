Residents and visitors to Jacksonville celebrated the city’s 150th anniversary with a downtown street party Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Highway 60 Mission and Lone Star Military Resource Group created a Hospitality Room and set up a prayer tent as an unofficial welcome to the city, for those coming to the celebration or just driving by.
“We figured a lot of people would be coming into town and we’re in such a high visibility location, we thought we’d throw out the welcome mat,” said Julieanne Sanford, Lone Star Military Resource Group.
Whether or not people stop for prayer, Sanford said she hoped their presence would offer an encouragement.
The celebration officially kicked off with the performance by the Sesquicentennial Community Chorus singing a selection of patriotic songs, “Jacksonville,” and, to set the mood for the day, “Celebration,” by Kool & The Gang. Eighty high school choir members, joined by approximately the same number of community members, performed under the direction of High School Choir Director Tiffany Hammock.
“One Heart, One Voice,” one of the selections for the day, was composed by Hank Fellows, of New York City, who made the trip to Jacksonville to hear the performance by the community chorus.
Fellows stated he traveled to Jacksonville for the day because it isn’t often that he gets to hear a 120-plus member chorus sing one of his songs.
Gary and Jann McGaughey were two of the members of the chorus.
“One reason I wanted to do it is because I was in the choir for the centennial,” Jann said.
Gary simply seized the opportunity to sing bass for the first time in 30 years. He sings tenor at First Christian Church where he serves as music director.
“Tiffany did a great job of directing.” he said.
Fellows said the choir had a great unified sound.
“You had parts for the various songs and you only came together for two in-person rehearsals,” he said.
“I was blown away. I though they were so professional and Tiffany got such a blended, beautiful sound. I couldn’t imagine it being any better,” Fellows said of the performance of “One Heart, One Voice.”
Having stayed throughout the morning, Fellows also paid compliments to the city.
“It’s an amazing town and the people are so friendly,” he said. “I’ve been going up and down, a couple of hours, just taking it all in. You had a beautiful live band performing up there. They had kids making things with blocks. There’s a treasure hunt store up there that has the most incredible things.
Fellows stated he had tremendously positive impressions of Jacksonville.
The McGaugheys said they both enjoyed getting to visit people they’ve known but haven’t seen for a while. Jann said she was impressed by the mass cooperation it took to coordinate all the displays, demonstrations and food trucks.
The day-long event included plenty of activities, rides, photo spots, live music, food trucks, displays and demonstrations. Many downtown businesses and eateries were also open throughout the event.
Among those providing displays and demonstrations were fourth-grade students from Joe Wright Elementary created an exhibit of Jacksonville’s historic buildings and a demonstration of their coding ability. Using SPIKE Legos, Legos designed specifically to create and code electronic projects, the students demonstrated moving objects, such as pieced-together Lego people and a vehicle. Joe Wright students participating Saturday morning included Jaylah Ibarra, Ana’LeAnn Dawson, Yandel Perez, Jasmine Salazar and Alan Reyna, under the supervision of STEM Club teacher Monica Gaskin.
Kathleen Stanfill, Sesquicentennial Committee member and co-chair of the downtown celebration, stated the committee desired to showcase the downtown businesses while creating a wonderful experience for attendees.
“Our goal was to give our downtown merchants and restaurants the love and I think we did just that. People enjoyed the ability to find a favorite beverage and stroll the street scape, visiting stores they might never have been in before,” she stated. “The children were all tired and red faced and full of funnel cakes, we wanted them to have a once-in-a-lifetime day.”
It was evident by Stanfill’s statements that she was pleased by the results of the committee’s many months of preparation.
“The day surpassed our every expectation by far! There is no way to estimate crowd size, but I would say that it was just right and a perfect representation of every neighborhood in our town,” she stated. “From the powerful opening prayer for our City and residents to the choir, from the gathering of our iconic citizens to the last note of music in the laser light show, I just don’t think it could have been any more Jacksonville than it was.”
The theme of the celebration was well-chosen, suiting the occasion.
“I made many new friends and saw some old ones. One of my first grade classmates came from California to be with us,” Stanfill stated. “I saw pride and I saw kindness. I experienced generosity first hand. I saw people pitch in and I watched as people really did ‘Come Home, Come Downtown and Come Together.’”
