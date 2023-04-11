Many community events were held this weekend in Jacksonville to celebrate the Easter holiday.
Cornerstone Baptist Church hosted an egg hunt event Saturday morning, that featured a hot dog lunch, complete with cupcakes for dessert; a brief presentation of the Easter story from the Bible and 5,000 treat-filled, plastic eggs. There was also a drawing for three Visa gift cards for the parents and other adults in attendance.
Children’s Director Hailey Norman, in charge of organizing the event, said there were probably 80-100 volunteers in all who assisted. Many in the congregation stuffed plastic eggs with candy the Wednesday night prior to the event. Over 40 dozen cupcakes were donated for the lunch.
On the day of the celebration, volunteers directed traffic in the parking lot, served lunch inside and hid eggs in the field next to the church for the egg hunt.
The purpose of the event, according to Norman, was to serve as an outreach to the community to meet new people and see how the church can encourage them.
Jackie Mackey, a 15-year veteran school bus driver for the Jacksonville school district, conducted her seventh annual Easter gathering in Lincoln Park Saturday afternoon. While unable to give an estimate of prior attendance, she said the event has grown each year.
Mackey’s event offered a bounce house, photo spot, games with prizes, plenty of food and a visit by the Easter bunny.
Although she’s taken on the responsibility for organizing the outing, Mackey said she does receive donations from the Jacksonville 747 Riders, Greater Mt. Horeb Baptist Church and other individuals.
Mackey said she organized the event, open to the neighborhood and greater community, for the benefit of children who might not otherwise have an Easter celebration.
Likely the largest gathering was at the helicopter egg drop at People’s Church, located at 14089 US 79. The event not only featured the delivery of 12,000 eggs by helicopter, but included music, a presentation of the gospel story and drawings for six bicycles.
Students registered for free and their names were entered into three categories, from which one boy’s and one girl’s name was drawn. Winners of the bicycles were Ailani Hernandez, Juanemanuel Alvino, Adaline Orozco, Bentley Ray, Areily Macias and Jesus Rodriguez.
“I’m glad that people are able to come to the church and this be a place to have fun like this,” said Associate Pastor Josh Nix. “I think it’s about connections. It’s about us being connected with each other as a community and really just kind of getting to know each other. I think the church is so much about let’s get in this building and let’s have a service. The church should be multifaceted and be about the community. That’s what God’s done, He’s told us to go into all the world.”
