An estimated 17,000 festival goers turned out for the 2023 Tomato Fest in downtown Jacksonville, despite the threat of thunderstorms.
“It’s summer, so the weather was warm and the storms didn’t hit until after the vendors had packed up,” Chamber President Peggy Renfro said.
Weather earlier in the year did result in a lack of tomatoes available at the festival.
“The famous Jacksonville tomatoes didn’t make the debut at the festival this year, due to the hail storm and cooler weather in April,” Chamber President Peggy Renfro said. “Both Guinn’s Produce and the Tomato Shed had tomatoes available at their business but unable to participate sadly due to limited available tomatoes.”
Despite the limited availability, the traditional tomato-related contests were held, resulting in at least one previous champion returning to reclaim his title.
The Celebrity Tomato Eating Contest, a competition in which locally known personalities eat as many tomatoes as possible in a given time frame, appeared to be a crowd favorite. This year’s contest featured Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson; Houston Munsinger, of the Jacksonville Police Department; Dr. Billy Dan Carson, Christus Mother Frances Hospital; Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis; Dillon Rodriguez, Texas National Bank; Chamber Chick Ashley Thompson; Kelly Traylor, Cherokee County Commissioner, Precinct 1; Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey; JEDCO President Shane Pace; radio personality Sarah Lee, KYYK 98.3 FM; Josse Carmona, iSignShop; and Luke Whitney with KETK.
Two of the contestants, Chris Davis and Kelly Traylor, were former champions and one regained the title. In a finish judges deemed too close to decide visually, the determining factor was the perceived weight of the tomato remaining on the plates of two competitors, Traylor and Whitney. Judges declared Traylor the 2023 Celebrity Tomato Eating Champion.
Those wishing to become the tomato peeling champion had to completely peel a tomato using only their teeth. Contestants signing up for this challenge included Kevin Hiner, Victoria Torrente, Dimitar Dostinov, Joseph Davenport, Devon Zavala, Jimmy Donahue, Leanne Jones, Bobby Samuels, Juan Soto and Ander Ervo. The first to complete the task, and the 2023 Tomato Peeling Champion, was Hiner.
The Best Homegrown Tomato and Best Salsa contests were moved to the airport this year and took place on Thursday. Winners announced at Saturday’s festival were:
BEST HOMEGROWN TOMATO
INDIVIDUAL
• Biggest Individual Tomato, 1st - with a Kellogg’s Breakfast weighing 18.5 oz – Jack Sheridon
• Biggest, 2nd – Patti Peron
• Best Plate of 3 tomatoes, 1st – Jenifer Babyak
• Best Plate of 3 tomatoes, 2nd – Chris Davis
• Best Plate of 3 Heirloom tomatoes, 1st – Jack Sherido
• Best Plate of 3 Heirloom tomatoes, 2nd – Mark Walley
• Best Tasting, 1st – Johnathon Guinn
• Best Tasting, 2nd – Chris Davis
• Most Unusual, 1st – Joseph Davenport
• People’s choice – Mark Walley
COMMERCIAL
• Biggest – with a Red Morning weighing 22.7 oz– Johnathon Guinn
• Best Plate of 3 – Johnathon Guinn
BEST SALSA
JUNIOR DIVISION
Mild: 1st, Khelynn Davenport; 2nd, Kiera Veitch; 3rd, Leslie Mendoza
Medium: 1st, Tanya Verta; 2nd, Kiera Veitch; 3rd, Kyndal Mroczenski
Hallelujah Hot: 1st, Khelynn Davenport; 2nd, Kiera Veitch; 3rd, Miguel Bubio
ADULT DIVISION
Mild: 1st, Craig Todd Cooper, 2nd, Linda Stingley, 3rd, Dana Davenport
Medium: 1st Dana Davenport; 2nd, Laina Veitch; 3rd, Grace Veitch
Hallelujah Hot: 1st, Dana Davenport; 2nd, Laina Veitch; 3rd, Dillon Rodriguez
One of the non-tomato-related events of the day was the 2023 Motorcycle show. Organizers with the Cherokee Family Motorcycle Club reported 36 registered for the show.
Awards presented included:
• Best in Show- Rex Martin, 08’ Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe custom
• Vintage 1st place- Dewey Brown, 1949 Harley Davidson Panhead
• Classic 1st place- Clay Suggs, 1976 Harley Davison FLH
• Custom 1st place- Jonathan Dodd, 2014 Haley Davison Road Glide
• Best Paint- Jason Brooks 1996 Harley Davison Softail Custom
• ODB- Mark Halsey 1995 Harley Davison Electraglide
• Cruiser 1st place- Jonathan Gordon, 2003 Harley Davison Heritage Softail custom
• Chopper 1st place- James Hays, 2005 Ironhorse
• Bagger 1st place- Jason Anderson, 2017 Harley Davison Streetglide custom
• Rat Bike- Keith Bramlett, 2019 Honda Shadow
• Trike 1st place- Mike Gordon, 2021 Harley Davison TriGlide
• Survivor- Richard Bramlett, 1996 Harley Davison Dyna Widle Glide
• Mayors Select- Dewey Brown, 1949, Harley Davison Panhead chopper
Renfro gave credit to the success of the event to the many sponsors and volunteers.
“The volunteers once again were amazing not only Saturday but many months prior preparing for the big day on Saturday. The support of the businesses that sponsored Tomato Fest events and the additional 75 vendors who joined this year made it the largest Tomato Fest,” she said. “I would like to congratulate Tomato Fest Co-Chairmen Andy Calcote and Duane Weatherford along with Britian McKinney, Chairwoman of the Board, Dillon Rodriguez, Chair-Elect of the Board, Pam Anderson and Chamber staff Ashley Thompson and Kim Felt.”
Renfro reported there was a waiting list in addition to the 371 vendor spots that were sold. She also stated that while the weather didn’t effect the festival, the storm hitting later in the day caused the Chili’s Street Dance to be canceled for the first time.
For information on the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.
