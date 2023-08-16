The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Carter BloodCare to conduct a blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Donors can give blood between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the meeting room at the Jacksonville Chamber, located at 307 E. Commerce St.
A photo ID is required of all donors.
A beach towel will be given to each donor as a thank you, as long as supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144003.
For more information, contact Chamber President Peggy Renfro by calling 903-586-2217 or sending email to peggy@jacksonvilletexas.com.
