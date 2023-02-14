The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 7, for new member Twisted Gears.
Twisted Gears LLC offers a variety of services including welding, equipment repair, trailer repair, custom gates and mobile welding. The business is also an authorized installation dealer for Ghost Controls gate automation.
The welding, fabrication and repair shop is located in Gallatin. The address is 1177 Piney Grove Road, Rusk. The business can be contacted by calling 903-508-3052 or by sending email to TwistedGearsLLC@gmail.com.
For more information, visit twistedgearsllc.squarespace.com or find them on Facebook.
