The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce has officially returned to downtown. Located at 307 E. Commerce, the chamber is now in the heart of the city.
President Peggy Renfro, Information Coordinator Ashley Thompson and Member Relations Coordinator Kim Felt, also known as the Chamber Chicks, are happy with the new facility.
The new place, which is nearly double the size of their previous location, includes a reception area, a small meeting room, an office for the president, a workroom, a large meeting room and a storeroom.
The two meeting rooms will accommodate various sized groups and permit two meetings to be held simultaneously.
“In both meeting rooms, we’ll have a big TV monitor so any type of presentation can be done during that time,” Renfro said.
The new workroom will make a difference to the Chamber Chicks, as project materials will have their own space within the building.
“Having the workroom enables us to prepare for different meetings, with projects that we’re working on. We’ll be more efficient having that space,” Renfro said, noting the additional space within the facility also allows for greater organization.
The new building also has more available parking.
The Chamber Chicks are still unpacking and adding the final touches, such as an informational wall filled with business cards and brochures in clear holders.
“Every day we come in and one of the three of us didn’t see what happened, like when I came in that wall (of brochures and business cards) wasn’t done when I last left,” Felt said. “It’s like a slow Christmas.”
The facility isn’t quite finished as some exterior painting is still needed, as well as the installation of a roll-up door at the rear of the building and a donor wall inside the front entry. Despite the few unfinished items, Renfro said they were very pleased with the new office and particularly to be back in the downtown area.
The Chamber Chicks look forward to hosting an open house once everything is unpacked, installed and completed, with a tentative date of Thursday, April 20.
