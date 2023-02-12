The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will host its 98th annual banquet Thursday, Feb.16, at The Legacy Venue in Jacksonville. Hospitality is from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., with the banquet beginning at 6 p.m. that evening.
Duane Weatherford, 2022 Chairman of the Board and Britian McKinney, 2023 Chairwoman of the Board will be the guest speakers sharing annual report and programs slates for 2023.
During the program, volunteers will be recognized for their services in 2022. The awards to be given during the program include Chairman’s Award; Division of the Year; Unsung Hero; Rookie of the Year; Outstanding Business Man and Woman of the Year; Small, Medium and Large Business of the Year and Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
A raffle will also be held at the beginning of the evening with a variety of gifts to win. Some of the items donated include a gift basket with a tour and wines from Kiepersol, Salt and Light Spa from Jessica, a gift basket from Country Place Homes and a cap gun from Richard Strom. Additional items have been donated by Baker Insurance, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care, Porter Pharmacy, Southside Bank, NBF Finance & Furniture, Hood’s Foster Saw & Repair, Chili’s, Karen Nolley-Woodmen Life and others.
Advance tickets are available at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, located at 1714 E. Rusk. The cost is $50 for prospective members and $45 for Chamber members. Stop by or contact the chamber office at 903-586-2217 to purchase tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.