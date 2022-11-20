The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Coyote Western Wear with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 17.
The clothing store offers a variety of boots, hats, belts, pants and shirts for both men and women.
The business has been in operation for two years and is located at 1009 S. Jackson St., Suite 300. Coyote Western Wear maintains a Facebook page with photos of apparel made available at the store. The business can be contacted by calling 903-339-1301 or by sending email to coyotewesternwear@gmail.com.
