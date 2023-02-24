The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Food and Table with a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The restaurant, located at 107 E. Commerce Street in downtown Jacksonville, offers a full lunch menu Monday through Friday. Enjoy the food as a dine in or carryout customer. Food and Table is open for dinner on Fridays with a full beer and wine menu. The business also offers catering.
The space is shared with Forrest Design Company, which specializes in woodworking creations. Shelves, tables, charcuterie boards, mantles and desks are among the items that are custom built.
For more information about Food and Table, visit foodandtabletx.com.
For information about Forrest Design Company, visit forrestdesisgnco.com.
Both businesses can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
