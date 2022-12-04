Margot's Creations and Gift Shop.jpg
Courtesy photo/Jacksonville Chamber

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Margot’s Creations & Gift Shop on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Margot’s Creations carries children’s clothing, specialty T-shirts, some adult clothing, purses, accessories, candles, soaps and more. This eclectic shop is located at 613 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville.

The business can be reached by calling 903-339-1086.

For photos and other information, follow the Margot’s Creations & Gift Shop Facebook page.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you