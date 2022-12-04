The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Margot’s Creations & Gift Shop on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Margot’s Creations carries children’s clothing, specialty T-shirts, some adult clothing, purses, accessories, candles, soaps and more. This eclectic shop is located at 613 E. Rusk St. in Jacksonville.
The business can be reached by calling 903-339-1086.
For photos and other information, follow the Margot’s Creations & Gift Shop Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.