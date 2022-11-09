The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Ministerio Home, conducting a ribbon-cutting at the church’s open house Thursday, Nov. 3.
Ministerio Home is a recently organized Pentecostal church that is located at 625 S. College Ave.
The church, led by Pastor Juan Nemecio, conducts services in both Spanish and English. Nemecio emphasizes teaching the gospel in logos and rhema. Regular worship services are 11 a.m. Sundays with midweek prayer meetings held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information, visit the Ministerio Home Facebook page.
