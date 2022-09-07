The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Main Street Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Main Street Boutique is owned by Katrina Choice and is located at 316 Main St. in Jacksonville.
The boutique offers a variety of items and services including clothing, beautician services, eye lashes, teeth whitening, makeup artist, home décor and custom cakes and cookies.
For more information, contact Main Street Boutique at 903-426-7729.
