The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Trezise Insurance Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Trezise Insurance offers Medicare, individual major medical, short-term medical, life insurance, cancer insurance, dental insurance and other insurance needs.
Trezise Insurance is located at 217 E. Commerce St. in Jacksonville, in what was formerly the Norman Law Office. The business can be reached by calling 903-721-5895 or by sending email to treziseinsurance@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit treziseinsurance.net, or locate the business on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.