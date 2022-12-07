The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Staples Commercial Group: Commercial Real Estate Agency with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Dec. 2.
The business is located in Tyler and services the surrounding area. Staples has over 25 years of experience with agents specializing in landlord and tenant representation services. The business assists in buying, selling or leasing commercial property, landlords and tenant representation and property investment and development.
Located at 2344 Dueling Oaks Drive, Suite A, in Tyler, Staples Commercial Group can be contacted by phone, 903-266-2900, or email, Ray@StaplesCommercialGroup.com. For more information, visit staplesgroupcommercial.com or Ray Ver Hey – Staples Commercial Group, LLC on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.