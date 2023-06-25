It’s the Big Bang! Well, not the fictitious explosion that some say created the Earth, but a cacophony of sounds that will pierce the air on July Fourth, and probably also on the weekend just prior.
Jacksonville’s show will be held once again at the concession area of Lake Jacksonville, located on Byrd Road, and will begin about 9 p.m., or as some like to call it, “dark-thirty.” It will continue for about an hour, with the finale set for 10 p.m.
The fireworks will be launched from barges in the main body of the lake, out from the mouth of Cat Creek. It is recommended that anyone on the lake stay clear of that area after 8:15 p.m. in watercraft so the barges with fireworks can be set up.
O. H. Seamands, with the Lake Jacksonville Association, said his group is responsible for raising the funds for the fireworks show. Donations are still needed and can be given several ways: 1) mailed to Lake Jacksonville Assn., P. O. Box 33, Jacksonville, Texas 75766, 2) on-line through the Lake Association's website. www.lakeJacksonville.org or 3) by dropping off a donation at the Chamber Office, 307 E. Commerce.
“We are responsible for the funding, but we seek contributions from businesses and individuals to sponsor the show,” he said. “The city of Jacksonville is responsible for getting the right people to actually present the show.”
Seamands said when the LJS took over from the Jaycees twenty-something years ago, a company out of Dallas provided the pyrotechnics for the show. That continued for several years, but eventually, the display was turned over to the skills of Kenny Scruggs of Jacksonville.
Scruggs and others who put on the large shows that municipalities and corporations sponsor are licensed to do so, but others may enjoy the thrill of fireworks on a smaller scale, if requirements are met.
In the city of Jacksonville, there are certain ordinances pertain to the discharge of fireworks. Section 7-43 of the city ordinance code “SALE AND USE OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS,” says consumer fireworks are permitted to be discharged or exploded with the corporate limits of the city with the following conditions: They can only be discharged or exploded within the natural shorelines of Lake Jacksonville and must be discharged over the water from a permanent structure to include, but not limited to, docks and boat houses.
Additionally, consumer fireworks may not be discharged or exploded from any vessel unless it is tied to a dock or boat house and may not be discharged or exploded while the county is under a burn ban.
Jeremy Pate, Jacksonville City Marshal, said that, unlike municipal regulations, those living outside city limits have virtually no restrictions, unless there is, in fact, a burn ban.
“There are no regulations that I know of,” he said. “Obviously, safety is paramount: don’t aim at people or things. Also, I would think there could be criminal or civil liabilities if any damage or harm occurs. Otherwise, it’s a fun activity if done safely.”
Of course, there are state regulations that curtail some of that fun. The state website, tdi.texas.gov lists several prohibitions that apply to large-scale firework shows.
Texas code includes Section 2154.251 “PROHIBITED USE OF FIREWORKS”, which states: “(a) A person may not: (1) explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, a hospital other than a veterinary hospital, an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization; (2) sell at retail, explode, or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gasses are stored and dispensed; (3) explode or ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a place where fireworks are stored or sold; (4) ignite or discharge fireworks in or from a motor vehicle; (5) place ignited fireworks in, or throw ignited fireworks at, a motor vehicle; (6) conduct a public fireworks display that includes Fireworks 1.3G unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic operator; (7) conduct a proximate display of fireworks that includes Fireworks 1.3G or Fireworks 1.4G as defined in NFPA 1126 Standards for the Use of Pyrotechnics Before a Proximate Audience unless the person is a licensed pyrotechnic special effects operator and has the approval of the local fire prevention officer; or (8) sell, store, manufacture, distribute or display fireworks except as provided by this chapter or rules adopted by the commissioner under this chapter. (b) A person may not manufacture, distribute, sell, or use fireworks in a public fireworks display without an appropriate license or permit. Fireworks manufactured, distributed, sold or used without an appropriate license or permit are illegal fireworks.”
However, most of those regulations would not apply to someone simply hosting a backyard get-together with friends and family enjoying the night-time sounds and sights of fireworks safely done, unless those conditions were compromised.
Fireworks have been around for a long time. Americanpyro.com said that many historians believe that fireworks originally were developed in the second century B.C. in ancient Liuyang, China.
“It is believed that the first natural "firecrackers" were bamboo stalks that when thrown in a fire, would explode with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo. The Chinese believed these natural "firecrackers" would ward off evil spirits.
Sometime during the period 600-900 AD, legend has it that a Chinese alchemist mixed potassium nitrate, sulfur and charcoal to produce a black, flaky powder – the first “gunpowder.” This powder was poured into hollowed out bamboo sticks (and later stiff paper tubes) forming the first man made fireworks.”
So, even though the explosive thrill has been around awhile, it nevertheless sparks again every American holiday in which the tradition is revived, but especially, every July Fourth.
Happy birthday, U.S.A.!
