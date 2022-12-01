The theme for this year’s Jacksonville Christmas parade, taking place at 6 p.m. tonight – Dec. 1, is ‘Christmas Past and Present.’
“Our theme this year was based off our 150th anniversary,” said Karen Nolley, chamber parade committee co-chair.
Members of the Cherokee County Historical Commission were invited to participate as Grand Marshal’s of this year’s parade. They have been greatly involved in various sesquicentennial events throughout the year.
“They were very excited,” Nolley said.
With 81 entries, the number of parade participants exceeds last year’s by 16.
“Entries are a lot more this year so we’re expecting it to last a little bit longer than normal,” Nolley said. “We’re expecting an hour and 15 [minutes], maybe an hour and 30.”
Four prizes will be awarded, ‘Most Original,’ ‘Best Lighted,’ ‘Most Spiritual,’ and ‘Best Themed.’ This year, judging will occur prior to the parade. Winners will not only receive a trophy, provided by Congratulations Awards, but will be given a banner announcing which category they won. The banners will be placed on the floats to be seen during the parade.
Beginning at Bolton St., the parade will proceed up Commerce St. through downtown, turn left on Austin St. in front of the Tomato Bowl, turn left again on Wilson St., and turn left once more at Bonner St., in front of Sadler’s Restaurant.
“Bring a chair,” Nolley said. “Be sure and stop and shop local and get your coffees, hot chocolate and wassail and get prepared for a chilly night of fun entertainment.”
