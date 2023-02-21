Candidate filing for Jacksonville city council and Jacksonville Independent School Board of Trustees concluded Friday.
Places which were open, and the persons filing, for city council were: Mayor, Randy Gorham; District 1, Letitia Jones Horace; and District 3, Tim McRae. Hubert Robinson, who currently serves as District 1 representative, is retiring from his position after 20 years of service to the city council.
Jill Penn, Place 3, and Dean Dublin, Place 4, have filed to retain their seats on the JISD school board.
With only one person filing for each open position, the city and school board are anticipated to cancel the May elections at their next respective meetings.
