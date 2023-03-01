Jacksonville College has announced the names of 60 students honored for outstanding academic achievement during the fall term of 2022.
Those students completing at least 12 hours per semester and who have earned a 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List. These included:
• Jesse Adams, Houston, TX
• Stine Marie Blancke, Edewecht, Germany
• Giovanna Coghetto, Maserada sul Piave, Italy
• Chloe Countee, Dickinson, TX
• Madelaine Eversden, Omaha, NE
• Chidera Ezeilo, Lagos, Nigeria
• Ximena Gonzalez, El Paso, TX
• Mitchell Hackstedt, Needville, TX
• Brandon Jimenez, Quitman, TX
• Carson Kemp, Schulenburg, TX
• Jayla Landrum, Longview, TX
• Kira Lehner, Konigsbruck, Germany
• Madison Manak, Sealy, TX
• Gabriel Medeiros, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
• Kekgethegile Mohasoa, Midrand, South Africa
• Grace Okih, Lagos, Nigeria
• Bentravin Phillips, Lafayette, LA
• Magnus Elias Radlmayr, Neu-Ulm, Germany
• Elizabeth Rios, Jacksonville, TX
• Jailynn Schmaltz, League City, TX
• Logan Stoltz, Springs, South Africa
• Philipp Strube, Garching, Germany
• Gabriel Torres Arevalo, Bogota, Columbia
• Kaito Ueki, Tokyo, Japan
• Kaylee Webb, Jacksonville, TX
• Ian Williams, Center, TX
Full-time students earning a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade lower than a “C’ are named to the Dean’s List. This list includes:
• Ivan Acosta, Nacogdoches, TX
• Litzy Alvarado, Springfield, VA
• Andres Ayala Saenz, Morelia, Mexico
• Edan Benitez Carrasco, Santiago, Chile
• Adam Bilbrey, Gilmer, TX
• Hanna Ceballos, Ovilla, TX
• Sabina Croft, Windcrest, TX
• Shania English, Trinity, TX
• Liliana Esquivel, Houston, TX
• Maruan Foletto Da Silva, Montenegro, Brazil
• Camille Garcia, Weimar, TX
• Diana Godines Pena, Houston, TX
• Natalia Gonzalez Alvarez-Tostado, San Luis Potosi, Mexico
• Estevan Guerrero, Lufkin, TX
• Ethan Gunn, Bullard, TC
• Taylor Gutierrez, Jacksonville, TX
• Alexander Hassell, Jacksonville, TX
• Marshall Hatcher, New Waverly, TX
• Ashley Mecillas, Jacksonville, TX
• Michelle Medellin, Jacksonville, TX
• Angelica Mentado, Jacksonville, TX
• Karim Nasir, Fort Worth, TX
• Tomas Noya Garcia, Buenos Aires, Argentina
• Joao Pedro Pereira, Serra, Brazil
• Elias Perozo Rojas, Carrizal, Venezuela
• Julius Rahmig, Stuhr, Germany
• Alex Riera Pereto, Igualada, Spain
• Carlos Rodriguez, Nacogdoches, TX
• Ayanna Rutledge, Houston, TX
• Josch Schuck, Koln, Germany
• Filippo Spagnesi, Capannori, Lucca, Italy
• Sophie Walker, Winchburgh, Scotland, UK
• Andrew Webb, Van, TX
• Abby Wills, Flint, TX
The Jacksonville College offered congratulations to all named students for the academic achievement.
Jacksonville College is a private, junior college located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive in Jacksonville, Texas. For more information on Jacksonville College, visit www.jacksonvillecollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.