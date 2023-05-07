Jacksonville College is excited to announce the launch of a new campus leadership team, LEAP, which stands for Leadership, Education, and Purpose.
LEAP will debut in Fall 2023 and is currently accepting applicants.
This new program seeks to engage students in campus leadership opportunities while providing them a discount on their tuition. Eligible students will not only learn vital leadership skills, but also serve as ambassadors for the college and represent the student voice in college policy discussions. Through campus engagement, students will gain real-world experience in group dynamics, strategic planning, communication, and interpersonal interaction.
Beyond the skills and experience gained, LEAP team students will earn up to a $3,000 discount per term. Members of the leadership team will be expected to make a commitment to serve an average of 15 hours per week. Students with a 2.5 GPA that are members of an evangelical church are eligible to apply. The program requires full-time enrollment (12 hour minimum during fall and spring term) and residence on campus. Applicants will need to provide a reference letter and participate in an interview before acceptance.
For more information and to apply, visit www.jacksonvillecollege.edu/LEAP or contact the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@jacksonvillecollege.edu.
