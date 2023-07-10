The Jacksonville College board of trustees named Dr. David Erickson the new college president during a meeting Friday, July 7.
“I am honored to be joining the dedicated team at Jacksonville College,” Erickson said.
For the past 14 years, Erickson has served as professor of Theological-Historical Studies at the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, according to a press release from Jacksonville College. He also served as associate dean of the seminary for eight years.
Erickson graduated Central Baptist College in Conway, obtained a Master of Divinity degree from BMA Theological Seminary and received a doctorate in Baptist Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.
He has held the position of trustee at the Texas Baptist Home for Children for eight years, including four served as chairman, according to the statement.
Erickson is currently a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville, along with his wife, Amanda. The couple have two children, Ezra and Elijah.
“Jacksonville College holds a special place in our story; it’s where we met, a few months after I graduated. Our friendship and early relationship first blossomed on the JC campus, and I look forward to making many new memories as we return to Jacksonville College as a family all these years later,” Amanda said.
Erickson’s plans for Jacksonville College include locating new resources for the college through the school’s alumni association and the local business community, as well as finding additional support from churches within the BMA of Texas, according to the release.
Erickson will assume his duties as president Monday, July 31.
“Since 1899, Jacksonville College has been a pillar in the Jacksonville community and area churches, businesses, and families have invested greatly in our institution. Its alumni have strengthened our community and sought to build God’s kingdom in communities all across Texas and around the world,” Erickson said. “It is a great privilege to join an institution with such a distinguished heritage and I look forward to building on its rich history as the college looks to the future.”
