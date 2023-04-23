Registration at Jacksonville College is currently open for three convenient summer terms.
Students may choose to register for:
• Maymester: May 17 - May 31
• Summer I: June 5 - June 29
• Summer II: July 6 - August 2
Classes are open to all students, regardless of whether one is classified as degree-seeking, transient, transfer, first-time student or high school student.
With a discounted tuition rate and accelerated sessions, summer classes are a great option. Additionally, taking classes during the summer helps students stay on track for graduation. JC’s small class sizes and personal approach to instruction make for the perfect learning environment for any type of student.
“Online classes give you the flexibility and convenience you need to work with any type of schedule. Maymester and Summer Terms offer a flat tuition rate, with no extra fees, making it the perfect time to pick up any classes you need to stay on track or get ahead with your academic plans,” said Michelle Kearney, Dean of Enrollment for Jacksonville College.
For more information and/or to begin the registration process, contact JC by phone, 903-589-7110, visit jacksonvillecolege.eddu/summer or send email to admissions@jacksonvillecollege.edu.
