As a continued effort of Jacksonville College in partnering with local organizations to serve the Jacksonville community, Jacksonville College has been sending students to volunteer in the H.O.P.E. Center’s food pantry.
Since the beginning of the year, Jacksonville College students have been volunteering in the H.O.P.E. Center, helping to sort the community donations and prepare them for distribution. The H.O.P.E. Center has two food distribution programs that are available free of charge to the public.
One program is the food pantry which is open from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The food pantry is closed from 12 to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. The H.O.P.E. Center also has a free lunch program that distributes hot lunches from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The H.O.P.E. Center accepts donations of non-perishable foods and canned goods from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
Jacksonville College congratulates the students that volunteered their time to serve the citizens of Jacksonville and would like to thank the volunteers and employees of the H.O.P.E. Center for all of their work in feeding the hungry.
