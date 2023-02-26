Jacksonville College announced the schools first preview day designed specifically for families who educate at home. The Jacksonville College Homeschool Preview Day will be held at the campus from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3. This event is for parents and students entering ninth grade through graduation.
Attendees will tour the campus and have the opportunity to meet faculty and administration, learn about course offerings, including online and dual credit options, and hear from other homeschool families.
This is a free event and lunch is provided, but registration is required.
Jacksonville College is located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive.
For more information or to register, visit jacksonvillecollege.edu/homeschoolpreview or contact Michelle Kearney, Senior Director of Enrollment, at 903.586.2518.
About Jacksonville College
Jacksonville College is a private Christian junior college located at 105 B.J. Albritton Drive in Jacksonville, Texas. The College was founded in 1899 and is the only remaining faith-based two-year college in the state of Texas. Jacksonville College is fully accredited by SACSCOC. Our mission is to provide Christ-centered teaching and training that prepares students to lead meaningful lives that transform the world. Find out more at jacksonvillecollege.edu.
