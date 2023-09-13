Jacksonville College welcomed its international students with a special Texas-themed meal Saturday at Beall Chapel Baptist Church.
Volunteers from the church served barbecued brisket, ribs and pork. Sides included potato salad, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, Texas Caviar black-eyed pea salad and peach cobbler.
Will Cumbee is Director of Admissions, and sponsor for the school’s international student population. Cumbee served as host for the meal Saturday, including the placement of flags for each country represented, and directed the students after the meal to introduce themselves and share about his or her country of origin.
“We have 46 international students, from 17 different countries attending Jacksonville College,” Cumbee said, adding that many were returning students.
The Jacksonville College international student population includes those from Germany, Zambia, South Africa, Tanzania, Nigeria, Chile, Brazil, Italy, Colombia, Costa Rica, Argentina, Peru, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Japan, The Netherlands and Ukraine.
Michelle Kearney is the school’s Dean of Enrollment, Art and Education. She led the students in a game based on facts regarding the different countries represented, testing their trivia knowledge.
Many of those attending Saturday were student athletes, representing sports including basketball, tennis and soccer. Others mentioned their academic endeavors.
Several faculty and staff representatives from the college also attended the event, including the school’s new president, Dr. David Erickson, and his family.
Robert Simpson, pastor of Beall Chapel, welcomed the group and expressed appreciation for their attendance. In his prayer of gratitude for the meal, he also included a petition for the safety of those involved in the ongoing war in Ukraine, acknowledging the particular plight of the school’s student from that country.
Jacksonville College is the oldest Christian private college in the state of Texas. It was established in 1899.
