The Jacksonville city council showed support of economic incentives developed by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation by means of a resolution at the April 10 meeting.
In the absence of JEDCO President Shane Pace, City Manager James Hubbard read aloud a resolution in support of economic development incentives. The purpose of the resolution was to seek city council approval for the following economic development expenses:
• An amount not to exceed $150,000 to Bois D’Arc International Inc. for the creation and retention of a minimum of 29 Primary Jobs at the manufacturing facility located at 101 Anvil Street, Jacksonville.
• An amount not to exceed $175,000 for the purchase of real property located at 218 E. Commerce Street, Jacksonville, TX 75766 for the purpose of providing additional public parking downtown.
• An amount not to exceed $49,000 to “Conventions, Sports & Leisure International, LLC” for a feasibility study, for a multi-purpose event center in the City of Jacksonville
The expenses had previously been approved unanimously by the JEDCO board and the city council also voted unanimously for the resolution supporting the incentives.
Two motions resulting from executive session authorize the city manager to:
• Execute closing documents for the purchase of lots located between 308 and 314 S. Main St., for potential parking for Hazel Tilton Park and other flexible use by the city
• Negotiate and execute a license agreement for the rodeo arena
The council also authorized:
• A contract with WETS LLC for the filter upgrade at the water treatment plant
• A contract with SCI Construction for construction manager at risk for the civic center remodel
• Demolition contracts for the removal of 20 structures throughout the city
• A contract with N.G. Painting LP for rehabilitation work on well #3 ground storage tank
• The sale of three of the city’s fleet vehicles, with a net benefit of $26,751
• Policy updates regarding nepotism and part-time employee holiday pay and paid time off
• A resolution for submission of a 2023-2024 Texas Community Development Block Grant application for funds to be used for a Sycamore Street sewer improvement and a Nichols Green Park sewer main replacement.
The consent agenda was passed, in whole, and consisted of:
• Previous meeting minutes
• A street closure for a taco cook-off scheduled for May 6
• A resolution stating the city council has reviewed the investment policy and investment strategies
• A resolution naming the city’s designated signatories
• A resolution approving the city’s use of purchasing cooperatives
Sherri McDonald, Economic Development Assistant, recognized Federal Heath as Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation’s Business of the Month.
Federal Heath is one of the larger employers in the city, with approximately 150 employees.
Mayor Randy Gorham presented to proclamations. The first proclaimed April 9-15 as national Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
“Whereas the public safety telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services and whereas public safety telecommunicators are the single vital link to our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety and whereas public safety communicators of the Jacksonville Police Department have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and the treatment of patients and whereas each dispatcher has exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during their performance, therefore be it resolved that the city council of Jacksonville declares the week of April 9th through the 15th 2023 to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Jacksonville and in honor of the men and women who diligently and professionally keep our city and our citizens safe.”
Police Chief Joe Williams commented on the dispatchers’ work.
“Our dispatchers are the first responders before first responders ever go. They are the ones that answer the phone call. They answer the phone call 2,000 times a month, 911 calls; 48,000 times a year, just regular phone calls,” he said. “I’m very appreciative of what they do, the career path that they’ve chosen to take. I’ve very proud of them. They don’t get enough appreciation ever, so this week we’re going to make it a big deal for them.”
The second proclamation declared the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Jacksonville.
The proclamation noted 3.9 million reports had been made to Child Protective Services in 2021 and acknowledged the serious problem of child abuse, which has lasting effects on victims.
“Our children are the most valuable resources and will shape the future of the state of Texas and our entire country, and whereas child-abuse can have long-term psychological, emotional and physical effects that have lasting consequences for victims of abuse,” read a portion of the document.
“We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well being of children and families in a safe, stable and nurturing environment.”
Gorham presented the proclamation to Ramona Johnson, community educator with Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties.
Kathleen Stanfill addressed the council, during the citizen participation of the meeting, to compliment the city on the cleanup of local streets.
“College Avenue looked fantastic this morning. We came back to Jacksonville in 1994. I’ve never seen that street look as good as it did today,” she said. “This afternoon, I went down Bonner Street, same thing.”
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard thanked Bella’s Heart Animal for the donation of 30 new dog beds to the city’s animal shelter. He reported the Great Jacksonville Cleanup resulted in 14, 30-yard roll-offs, amounting to over 52,000 pounds, with more than 40 volunteers for litter clean-up. Hubbard noted the Rescue Camp, first held last year, will be conducted again this year June 12-14. The camp is limited to 40 students, ages five-10, so he recommended registering the day registration opens on May 1 to ensure a spot. Registration will be available at JacksonvilleTx.org/Rescue Camp.
Also noted was a special oath of office at the May 9 meeting in which outgoing councilman Hubert Robertson will swear in Latitia Horace.
The city council regularly meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
