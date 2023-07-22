A new healthy-eating option has opened in Tyler, and the franchise is being brought to the East Texas area by Jacksonville residents Keith and Lindy O’Brien.
Project Lean Nation is an established company with 40 stores located around the country. In Texas, there are two in the Dallas area, and one in Tyler will open as soon as business requirements are met.
“There are certain things the company wants us to have for uniformity, such as flooring, décor, etc.,” Keith said.
According to Keith, the store, which is located in Cumberland Village, will offer healthy, gluten-free meals for customers, who can either pick them up at the store, or opt for delivery.
“The menu items are all flash-frozen and vacuum-sealed,” Keith said. “Customers can opt for weekly or biweekly orders, with options for 12, 18, 24 or 30 ready-made meals they can choose from a vast menu.”
While the 12-meal option is the minimum prepared plan, Keith said customers can also purchase meals al-a-carte at the store. The franchisee said the meals are planned and prepared by an executive chef and his culinary team, then sent to each store by a refrigerated truck. In Tyler they will be stored in a large walk-in freezer, and there are no limits on the orders. Meals are shipped every Monday directly from the company’s corporate kitchen to ensure the meals will arrive on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the zip code. Those who prefer the delivery option will receive their meals on Sundays.
“They are always able to consistently get what they need or want,” Keith said.
Customers who pick up their orders at the store can opt to heat items there, and can also take advantage of the facilities’ protein and shake bar.
Keith said the first 100 customers who enroll in the meal plan at the Tyler store will receive a 20% lifetime discount on meals. And the first 100 to purchase meals will be considered founding members.
“The founding member rate is the best rate we will ever offer and once it goes live those on the VIP list will be the first to be notified,” he said.
Information on the company’s website, projectleannation.com, said the business has a continued commitment to providing the community with healthy, convenient and affordable meals, while simultaneously acting as a support hub for education and support of your individual goals.
In keeping with that tradition, customers are also able to take advantage of a free program that advises them on their healthy goals. An InBody270 scan moves the focus away from weight loss to body composition of fat loss and muscle gain, creating long-term goals and shifting the perspective to understanding what it means to genuinely transform one’s health. It focuses on determining one’s basal metabolic rate, calculates percentage body fat and measures skeletal muscle mass.
“By offering healthy prepared meals our mission is to fill in that missing piece of the puzzle and help Tyler look, feel and perform better,” Keith said.
As he waits for the store’s completion, Keith said he and his wife stay busy with marketing, visiting gyms and other businesses to ensure information about the healthy eating plans is widely known. He said he has been told many in Jacksonville commute to Tyler for a variety of reasons, and he hopes those who do will soon frequent his store.
Keith is a former basketball and football coach. He and Lindy are parents to three children, Attikus, 11; Orizon, 6; and Nova, 2. The older children attend school at Brook Hill in Bullard.
Project Lean Nation can be found on Instagram @projectleannation_tyler.
Join their VIP list at https://projectleannation.com/.
