Jacksonville residents Wayne and Darlene Josey will soon celebrate 50 years of marriage.
Although neither was born in Jacksonville, Wayne says Jacksonville has been good to them.
“We found the life here that we wanted,” he said. “We bought our “home place” near Pierce’s Chapel, just west of Jacksonville in 1979 and moved on to it in a trailer in 1980. We wanted to live on the land before we could afford to build, so we built over time, starting in 1985, we finished our “new” house in 1990.
The couple met at Coval Concrete Pipe Company in the Coachella Valley of California where they were both employed. She was a bookkeeper and he worked as an irrigation pipe repairman. They were married Aug. 31, 1973 in Flagstaff, Ariz. and lived in the Indio-Palm Springs area until 1978.
As the area became more populated, the pair began to consider a location that might provide less hustle and bustle and more seclusion. Both their parents had pre-World War II roots in the Texas/Arkansas region.
Bill and Georgia Davis, Darlene’s parents, moved from Warren, Ark. to the San Francisco Bay area to work building ships at the Richmond Ship Yard during the war effort.
Wayne’s mother, Sally Pauline, was born near Arkadelphia, Ark., and his father Harold Lloyd and grandfather, Hiram Thomas, were born in the Craft/Turney area south of Jacksonville. His grandfather was a carpenter, worked on highways and railroads and grew tomatoes, but moved to Kilgore in 1936 to work in the oil fields. His parents moved to the Coachella Valley in 1952. This was a time, according to Wayne, when most everyone there was from somewhere else, resulting in many neighbors from Texas and Oklahoma.
Having settled in East Texas, the Joseys raised a son, cared for pets and worked to create a Wildlife Sanctuary and Nature Preserve on the 113 acres they call home.
Now retired, Darlene was employed at Ray Adamson Construction and also worked at Plastics, Inc. She now spends time with her mother, who moved from Richmond to be closer to the Joseys.
Wayne worked for Trane and the Rusk Post Office. While he officially retired in 2012, he keeps busy with work at home.
Their son, Timothy Shawn, graduated Jacksonville High School in 1990 and married Toni Williams, his girlfriend from school. Having both graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, Timothy and Toni settled in nearby Round Rock. The couple had two children, William and Ava, and will soon celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, according to Wayne.
The Joseys expressed their gratitude to friends and loved ones for the enjoyment they’ve brought to their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.